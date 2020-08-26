https://cnsnews.com/article/national/cnsnewscom-staff/joe-biden-says-he-will-establish-universal-preschool-three-year

(CNSNews.com) – Former Vice President Joe Biden has released a policy paper on his campaign website in which he lays out his plan for establishing free “universal preschool” for three-year old children.

The plan is called “The Biden Plan for Mobilizing American Talent and Heart to Create a 21st Century Caregiving and Education Workforce.”

One of the bullet points in the plan says: “Ensure access to high-quality, affordable child care and offer universal preschool to three-and four-year olds through greater investment, expanded tax credits, and sliding-scale subsidies.”

The plans says it will: “Make High-Quality Child Care Affordable and Preschool Universal.”

“The pandemic,” says the plan, “has highlighted what has always been true: child care and early learning are essential to many Americans, providing a nurturing environment for children to learn and grow and allowing parents and guardians the choice to pursue careers and contribute to the economy while supporting their families.”

“Beyond addressing the pandemic-driven child care crisis, Biden will build our child care infrastructure back better for the long-term, including by making high-quality child care affordable and preschool universal for three- and four-year-olds,” it says.

“His plan will cultivate the potential of young children, provide parents–primarily mothers–with career opportunities and economic security, create an additional 1.5 million new, good, early education jobs, and improve the existing jobs for the essential workers who educate our young children,” says the plan.

It says: “Biden will: Provide all 3- and 4-year-olds access to free, high-quality pre-kindergarten, laying a strong foundation for children and saving parents thousands of dollars a year on child care costs.”

