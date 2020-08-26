https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/26/story-is-unraveling-new-footage-casts-doubt-on-prevailing-narrative-surrounding-shooting-of-jacob-blake/

Prepare to be shocked, but it turns out that the recent shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, may not have been an open-and-shut case of police brutality:

BREAKING: the media narrative is already falling apart. Jacob Blake was not “breaking up a fight” (I told you from the start that was BS). A woman called 911 to report that he was at her house and shouldn’t be. He stole her keys. Cops responding were aware of his warrants. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 26, 2020

Dispatch audio reveals that the leftist narrative about Jacob Blake trying to break up a fight was a lie He was trespassing and took a woman’s keys, cops were advised he had a warrant for a felony and two misdemeanorshttps://t.co/FzyTkXbsx7 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 26, 2020

According to the audio obtained by Madison365, someone called police to report that Blake was at her home and wasn’t supposed to be, and that he had taken her keys and was refusing to give them back. A dispatcher relayed this message to patrol officers at about 5:11 pm Sunday. About 30 seconds later, she let patrol officers know that there was “an alert at this address for a 99 for this subject,” apparently to indicate that a warrant had been issued for Blake’s arrest. Court records indicate a warrant was issued on three charges — two misdemeanors and one G-class felony — on July 7. Court records indicate no previous criminal charges in the state of Wisconsin. Just five minutes after the initial call, an officer can be heard reporting shots fired, and the dispatcher acknowledged the report. Additional officers were then dispatched to the scene, with another officer asking responding officers to verify that the officers initially on the scene were ok. About 40 seconds after the report that shots had been fired, an officer on the scene requests “rescue ASAP,” presumably for Blake. About two minutes after the shots fired call, another officer reported that all officers on the scene are OK.

At the very least, this casts doubt on the black-and-white (no pun intended) framing of the shooting by the media and Left.

It seems that the strategy of treating every video-taped police incident, without waiting for evidence, as brutality and racism — and forcing the removal of police from the streets — ruins cities. Who could have foreseen this, except anyone with a prefrontal cortex? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 26, 2020

Reminder: It’s usually a good idea to wait for the full story to come out before jumping to conclusions.

