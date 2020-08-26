https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/coronavirus-covid-swingstates-trump/2020/08/26/id/983998

Fewer people are concerned about the coronavirus pandemic as the virus numbers decline in key battleground states, and approval for how President Donald Trump has dealt with the outbreak continues to climb, according to a new CNBC-Change Research survey.

Since early August, the number of likely voters who worried about coronavirus decreased from 69% to 65% in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

According to the poll, those who said they have “very serious concerns” also dropped from 49 percent to 45 percent over the last few weeks.

The number of people in those states who approve of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak has risen since early August from 44% to 47%. The syncs up with the overall growth in the president’s job approval in those six states to 48%.

Throughout the country, the number of likely voters who have serious concerns about coronavirus is still at 71%. The national response to how Trump has handled the pandemic is at 42%.

And while Democratic nominee Joe Biden is still leading in the overall polls, he only has a 3-point advantage in the six battleground states over Trump

Between August 21 and August 23, the poll surveyed 4,904 likely voters in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In addition, it surveyed 2,362 likely voters for the national poll. The margin of error is 1.4 percentage points for those six states and 2.02 for the national poll.

