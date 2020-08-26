https://hannity.com/media-room/susan-rice-mike-pompeo-problematic-as-secretary-of-state-because-hes-overtly-religious/

BOMBSHELL: Susan Rice Admits She ‘Unmasked’ Senior Trump Officials

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.21.17

Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice told members of the House Intelligence Committee she intentionally “unmasked” senior Trump associates because of a meeting held between campaign officials and a crown prince from the United Arab Emirates.

According to CNN, Rice told lawmakers in a private hearing that Obama officials requested the identities of Trump’s aides because they were concerned over a New York City meeting between a U.A.E. Sheikh and those with close ties to Trump’s transition team.

The Sheikh reportedly met with Michael Flynn, Jared Kushner, and Steve Bannon in New York City on December 15th.

Rice said the Obama administration was interested in the meeting because other U.A.E. officials intentionally concealed the visit from American officials; raising alarm bells over the nature of the trip and whether it related to “foreign collusion” in the 2016 presidential election.

The former National Security Advisor admitted to the House Intelligence Committee that she specifically requested the “unmasking” of Americans who were mentioned in intelligence reports associated with the visit.

Earlier this year, Susan Rice denied she intentionally revealed the identities of senior Trump officials, saying “The allegation is that somehow the Obama administration officials utilized intelligence for political purposes […] That’s absolutely false.”

