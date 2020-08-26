https://www.theepochtimes.com/teen-fugitive-arrested-for-shooting-that-left-two-dead-in-kenosha-wisconsin_3476830.html

A 17-year-old male was arrested in Illinois on Wednesday for a deadly shooting that took place in Wisconsin.

The teenager, a resident of Antioch, was taken into custody on a charge of first-degree homicide, the Antioch Police Department said.

Officials are working on extraditing him to Wisconsin to face the charge.

“Our Village of Antioch is deeply saddened by all loss of life. Our hearts and prayers extend to the friends and family who lost a loved one,” said Antioch Mayor Lawrence Hanson in a statement.

Kenosha officials planned a 1 p.m. press conference on the matter.

The name of the alleged shooter was not released.

The alleged shooter told Richie McGinniss, a Daily Caller reporter, prior to the incident that he was out and about because “people are getting injured.”

In this still image obtained from video, a man is wounded amid rioting in Kenosha, Wis., Aug. 25, 2020. (@Louriealex/Instagram via Reuters)

“Our job is to protect this business,” he said, standing outside a boarded up building tat was on fire the night before. “And part of my job is to also protect people. If somebody’s hurt, I’m running into harm’s way,” he added. “That’s why I have my weapon, I need to protect myself obviously, but I also have my med kit.”

Video footage captured late Tuesday in Kenosha showed several people attack a man with a rifle. The man was taken to the ground before firing several shots.

The shooting took place in the area of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road, the Kenosha Police Department said.

Two people died from gunshot wounds while a third was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives were still working on obtaining the names, ages, and cities of residences of the victims, a police statement said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting was asked to call the police.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel earlier Wednesday that one person who died was shot in the head while the other was struck in the chest.

A rioter tosses an object toward police during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., late Aug. 25, 2020. (David Goldman/AP Photo)

Beth said at least one person would be arrested soon, because of the video footage that clearly captured the shooting.

“I feel very confident we’ll have him in a very short time,” Beth said, adding that local officials were receiving help from the FBI.

Riots exploded in Kenosha, on the shoreline of Lake Michigan between Chicago and Milwaukee, on Sunday night, following the non-fatal police shooting of Blake, a man wanted for sexual assault who allegedly showed up at a woman’s house and took her keys.

After struggling with police officers, the man walked to a vehicle and reached into the driver’s side door before officers shot him multiple times.

Blake was rushed to the hospital. He has paralysis from the waist down, family members and lawyers said.

The officers involved were placed on administrative leave and the matter is being probed by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

This is a developing story.

