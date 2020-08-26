https://noqreport.com/2020/08/26/the-liberty-daily-for-august-26-2020/

All stories brought to you by The Liberty Daily.

Kentucky’s first black AG says Biden is ‘captive to the radical left’ – Story by the Washington Times.

Kentucky’s first black Attorney General Daniel Cameron warned Americans not to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in November, who he said was backward thinking and a captive of the radical left.

Speaking at the Republican National Convention Tuesday night, Mr. Cameron said the former vice president would destroy jobs, raise taxes, and bow to cancel culture.

“He is captive to the radical left, a movement committed to cancel culture and the destruction of public discourse. They believe your skin color must dictate your politics. If you fail to conform while exercising your God given right to speak and think freely, they will cut you down,” Mr. Cameron said.

He rejected identity politics and mob rule, noting the Republican Party encourages individuals to think for themselves and pursue the American dream.

“That’s my Republican Party, the Party of Lincoln, that believes America is an indispensable nation…an Evergreen Tree, standing tall in a turbulent world. And that’s why I am voting for Donald Trump for President,” he said.

Former City Councilman with Trump/Pence sign in his front yard murdered – Story by Summit News.

75-year-old James Wallen was found by his wife last Friday afternoon and despite medics arriving within minutes, the man was already deceased.

43-year-old Matthew Inklebarger broke into Wallen’s home before killing him and stealing several items, according to police.

“Police said they believe Inklebarger targeted the single-story home, which sits in the scenic community along the oak and palm tree-lined riverside,” reports Florida Today.

“In the front yard is a campaign sign for President Trump while an American flag could be seen hanging from the garage.”

Authorities haven’t revealed whether Wallen’s Trump sign was a motive for the murder, describing the incident as a “random burglary,” although police say the two were involved in a “confrontation.”

Forensics experts are still investigating how the murderer broke into the home and killed Wallen.

At least two people reportedly shot during Kenosha riots – Story by The Daily Caller.

At least two people were reportedly shot early Wednesday morning during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

One man was allegedly shot in the head directly across the street from a hospital in Kenosha, according to a tweet from Elijah Riot.

The Tweet reads: “BREAKING they shot someone in the head at the #KENOSHA riot RIGHT NOW. I repeat someone has been shot in what appears to be the head while looting a car shop. I can not confirm the exact wound location but he’s white and losing a lot of blood I will update who shot him!”

Multiple shots appear to have been fired, although it is unclear where the shots originated from. The Daily Caller’s Richie McGinniss carried the injured individual to a car. The victim is now in the hospital.

President Trump holds naturalization ceremony at GOP convention, and MSNBC is melting down over it – Story by The Blaze.

Critics of President Donald Trump pounced on the inclusion of a ceremony for citizenship naturalization on the second night of the Republican National Convention.

Progressive cable news channel MSNBC led the chorus against the ceremony when anchor Joy Reid asked NBC analyst Jacob Soboroff about the response on social media.

“Well, ‘galling’ is the word that I’m seeing being used, Joy, by immigration activists and lawyers online, that the administration, the Trump administration with some of the most restrictive harsh and cruel, in the words of a former administration official, a former ICE official to me, would use a naturalization ceremony for political purposes in this context,” Soboroff responded.

“And it goes beyond that, that was a very special moment for those five people in the White House this evening or earlier today. But everyone should know, or people should know, that there are literally tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of people who are eligible and awaiting their own naturalization ceremonies,” he added.

“And not only their own naturalization ceremonies,” he continued, “but the ability to vote this November, and they are being prevented from doing so because the Trump administration refuses them to allow them to have those naturalization ceremonies remotely, via Zoom, and they say it is not possible, they are uncomfortable with that.”

Reid later said that she was most offended by the naturalization ceremony because President Trump made it about himself, specifically for politics.

“It’s monarchical! It’s the use of the monarchy!” said Reid.

Ammon Bundy arrested after allegedly refusing to leave room at Idaho Capitol – Story by Washington Examiner.

Rancher and activist Ammon Bundy was arrested at the Idaho Capitol after he reportedly refused to leave a press desk in an auditorium.

Bundy has been leading demonstrators in disrupting a special session of the Idaho Legislature over the past few days, and after the hearing had ended on Tuesday, he refused to leave the seat he was in when asked by authorities, the Idaho Press reported.

The conservative figure was reportedly shackled to the rolling chair he had planted himself in and was pushed out of the Capitol building by the Idaho State Police. At the time of his 5 p.m. arrest, the hearing had long concluded, and the House and Senate had adjourned.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bundy said he was upset that “citizen journalists” were being removed from the hearing he was attending and decided to stay put at the press desk as a form of protest.

“I’m going to sit right here,” Bundy, who led a 2016 militia takeover of an Oregon wildlife refuge, told the news outlet.

The streets in front of the Capitol were blocked off by at least 30 police cars as Bundy was removed from the building. Two others were also arrested alongside the rancher, and all three face misdemeanor trespassing charges.

