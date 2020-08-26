https://hannity.com/media-room/this-is-cnn-network-analyst-says-covid-pandemic-gulf-coast-hurricanes-karma-for-the-usa/
‘THE ANSWER IS NO’: Hannity’s Reality Check for CNN’s Jimmy Acosta
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.19.19
Sean Hannity torched CNN’s senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta Wednesday; blasting the anti-Trump “journalist” after he bizarrely challenged the Fox News host to “schoolyard meeting.”
“As I said to little Fake News Jimmy Acosta, you have not earned time on the number one show in all of cable news. You can tell all your reps to stop begging my staff, the answer is no,” said Hannity. “Unlike you, I don’t peddle lies on the lowest rated cable network in America. Nor will I promote your lies on 618 of the best talk radio stations in America. Nor has anyone ever provided me scripts or talking points (another Acosta lie).”
“For the record, I do not recall meeting you on a bus, why did you miss your big chance to talk to me?” he asked. “Now I do have good news for you. I will gladly meet you privately in a mutually agreeable ‘schoolyard’ ALONE, as you requested. My only condition is this meeting will have nothing to do with your failing book, failing career, or failing network. I’m free the week of the 4th.”
Acosta attacked Hannity during a radio interview with Hugh Hewitt; calling Fox News a “house organ for the President.”
“[At] certain hours of the day on Fox…it is very much a house organ for the president,” Acosta said. “Have we ever witnessed a situation like that, where a network essentially just serves as an amplifier of the president’s message of the day? And to some extent, focused and fixated on the conspiracy theories that he spreads. That to me is very much the definition of propaganda and state TV.”
“The likes of Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, they’re willing to go off on me on their shows, but they’re not willing to have me on in person to defend myself,” Acosta added. “What’s with that? If you’re so darn tough, why don’t you give me an invitation to come on your show? What I’ve found over the last few days is that they’re not willing to do that. They’re willing to shoot spitballs from the sidelines like the class clown, but they’re not willing to meet me on the schoolyard. And that’s on them.”
Listen to Acosta’s bizarre comments here.
‘WORST MAYOR EVER’: New Poll Shows President Trump MORE POPULAR than Bill De Blasio in NY
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.11.19
A new poll released this week shows President Trump is more popular in ultra-liberal New York than Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio; topping the far-left leader by more than 5% throughout the state.
"This is an astounding stat. Bill de Blasio's approval rating in New York is worse than Donald Trump's approval rating in New York. de Blasio: 29% Trump: 34%," posted a reporter from the New York Times.
This is an astounding stat.
Bill de Blasio’s approval rating in New York is worse than Donald Trump’s approval rating in New York.
de Blasio: 29%
Trump: 34%
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio continues to poll at 0.00% in Iowa, with a new survey showing the far-left leader gaining zero votes out of 600 local Democrats.
“How do you process this information that not one single Iowa voter named you as a first or second choice in this new polling?” asked CNN’s Ana Cabrera.
“It’s a poll of 600 Iowans eight months before the caucuses. This is just the beginning of a very long process,” said de Blasio.
CNN’s Ana Cabrera to Democrat presidential candidate Bill de Blasio: “How do you process this information that not one single Iowa voter named you as a first or second choice in this new polling?”
The horrible polling numbers come as “wealthy” millennials flee NYC due to housing costs, massive taxes, and burdensome business regulations.
“Wealthy millennials are not interested in trying to make it in the city that never sleeps. In fact, according to a new study, they are actually leaving New York state altogether,” reports Fox Business. “Based on data provided by the IRS from the 2015 to 2016 tax year, a June 2019 SmartAsset study listed New York as the top state rich millennials are fleeing.”
According to the survey, “rich” millennials include those younger than 35 with an income of $100,000 or higher. Wealthy young Americans are also fleeing Illinois, Virginia, and Massachusetts.
“The Northeast isn’t popular with wealthy millennials,” noted the report. “Save for New Jersey, which made the top 10, the Northeast isn’t a popular destination for the wealthy under 35. Five of the bottom 10 states (Connecticut, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New York), plus the District of Columbia, are located in the Northeastern region of the U.S.”
The populations of America’s three largest cities are “shrinking” for the first time in years as residents flee rising crime, congestion, massive taxes, and a lack of affordable housing.
“America’s largest cities are shrinking but a few in the Southwest are continuing to boom. Fort Worth, Texas, is now the 13th most populous U.S. city, surpassing both San Francisco and Columbus, Ohio, according to newly released population estimates from the Census Bureau,” reports Bloomberg.
“Besides Fort Worth, the fifteen most populous cities were largely unchanged from the prior year. However, the three largest U.S. cities, New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago, shrank last year,” adds the article.