https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mlb-baseball-protests-jacobblake/2020/08/26/id/984066

Three Major League Baseball games were postponed in protest of Jacob Blake’s shooting in Kenosha, Wisc., reports CBS Sports.

The Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners followed the lead of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks and the five other NBA teams who walked out Wednesday in protest of Blake’s shooting.

Blake was shot Sunday in Kenosha, Wisc., by a white police officer. A video of the incident appears to show the officer grabbing Blake by the back of his shirt as he tried to get into a small SUV, then shoot him seven times at point-blank range. The 29-year-old father of six is currently in stable condition after undergoing surgery but is paralyzed from the waist down. The incident is the latest in a string of Black Americans who have been shot in the U.S. following police involvement.

The MLB games posponed were: Reds at Brewers, Mariners at Padres and Dodgers at Giants.

MLB in a statement said: “Given the pain in the communities of Wisconsin and beyond following the shooting of Jacob Blake, we respect the decisions of a number of players not to play tonight. Major League Baseball remains united for change in our society and we will be allies in the fight to end racism and injustice.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

