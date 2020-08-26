https://noqreport.com/2020/08/26/tiffany-trump-explains-why-tech-and-media-leftist-bias-is-so-prevalent-in-america/

When the media refers to President Trump’s daughter, the vast majority of the time they’re referring to Ivanka Trump. As a White House advisor and the oldest daughter who has been in the spotlight since her teen years, she gets the lion’s share of attention. But her little sister, Tiffany, just graduated with a law degree and is coming into her own as a formidable speaker. She demonstrated this Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention.

She talked on a wide variety of topics, but it was her attacks on mainstream media and Big Tech bias that drew the most attention.

“People must recognize that our thoughts, our opinions, and even the choice of who we are voting for may and are being manipulated and visibly coerced by the media and tech giants,” she said. “If you tune into the media, you get one biased opinion or another, and what you share, if it does not fit into the narrative that they seek to promote, then it is either ignored or deemed a lie, regardless of the truth.”

As Tiffany Trump highlighted, we are being manipulated. It is having a dramatic effect on the political landscape as too many voters are still tuned in and plugged into lies being told, not only about President Trump and the White House but about conservatism in general.

“This manipulation of what information we receive impedes our freedoms,” Trump continued. “Rather than allowing Americans the right to form our own beliefs, this misinformation system keeps people mentally enslaved to the ideas they deem correct. This has fostered unnecessary fear and divisiveness amongst us.”

What many call “Trump Derangement Syndrome” or “orange man bad” thinking has permeated the most prevalent news sources available to us. Most mainstream media sources lean heavily to the left; even Fox News has been much more critical of President Trump and their news department seems to have embraced Joe Biden as their candidate of choice. Their bias is more subtle and runs contrary to the editorial department that still promotes President Trump, but the narrative being pushed down from the upper echelons at Fox News is making itself known.

Tiffany Trump didn’t just highlight the problem. She asked the important question of “why” and then answered it eloquently.

“Why are so many in media and technology, and even in our own government, so invested in promoting a biased and fabricated view?” she asked. “Ask yourselves, why are we prevented from seeing certain information? Why is one viewpoint promoted while others are hidden? The answer is control, because division and controversy breed profit.”

She then went on to draw a parallel between what we’re seeing in mainstream media and Big Tech with the indoctrination and bullying happening in the halls of higher education throughout America.

“But what are the consequences when only one side of the story gets out or when only one viewpoint is acceptable?” she asked. “For our education system, it meant sacrificing civil debate by creating an atmosphere where students with contrary opinions are too afraid to speak. Many students find themselves suppressing their beliefs to fit into what the acceptable group think is.”

This was an extremely eloquent and underrated speech. While most attention will be placed on other speeches such as First Lady Melania Trump’s it’s important that America hears what the younger daughter of the President had to day.

