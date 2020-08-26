https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/26/townhalls-julio-rosas-captured-the-moment-shots-were-fired-in-kenosha-last-night-warning-graphic-content/

Two people were killed and one wounded when shots were fired during protests in Kenosha, Wisc. last night:

“The shooting investigation is ongoing”:

And Townhall’s own Julio Rosas was on hand for the shooting and captured it on camera.

“Multiple gunshots are fired after people chased a guy with a rifle. Rifle dude tripped and fell. He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him”:

Police then moved into the area:

Warning: Graphic footage of one man’s arm wound:

One of the men who was shot may have had a handgun:

And:

Screengrab:

But Julio didn’t see it:

The Daily Caller’s Richie McGinniss was also on hand and provided aid to one of the victims:

McGinniss then carried the man to the hospital:

