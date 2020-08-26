https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/SupremeCourt-trump-abortionpill/2020/08/26/id/984038

The Trump administration has requested the Supreme Court restore a rule that requires anyone using who wants an abortion-inducing drug to use it in front of a doctor, according to The Hill.

A lower court removed the mandate after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

A federal district judge in Maryland suspended the rule which was put in place by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following a lawsuit from the American College Of Obstetricians and Gynecologists as well as doctors and patients.

In 2000, the FDA began requiring doctors to give abortion pills mifepristone and misoprostol in person to prevent patients from misusing the drugs. However, medical organizations such as the American Medical Association called the restriction antiquated and medically pointless.

A ruling in July from a U.S. District judge temporarily removed the in-person mandate during the coronavirus pandemic due to risk of contracting the disease from face-to-face interactions.

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals said it wouldn’t suspend the judge’s rule as the Trump administration appeals it, leading to the stay request to the Supreme Court.

“This Court has made clear that judges are not to second-guess how officials address public-health concerns in areas of uncertainty, yet the district court dismissed the FDA’s expert judgment in favor of its own view that the safety requirements are medically unnecessary,” attorneys for the Justice Department said.

