https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/trump-blasts-nba-player-protests-postponed-games-calling-league-political?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Thursday criticized the NBA for postposing games after players a day earlier refused to participate in playoff games following the Wisconsin police shooting of a black male, calling the professional basketball league a “political organization.”

“They’ve become like a political organization, and that’s not a good thing,” Trump told reporters during a FEMA briefing on Hurricane Laura. “I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or for the country.”

The players’ decision to not play follows the shooting Sunday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

