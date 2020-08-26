https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-china-would-own-our-country-if-joe-biden-got-elected?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump said in his nomination acceptance speech Thursday at the GOP convention that he has done more in three years for the black community “than Joe Biden has done” in his 47-year political career.

Trump also said China would own America if Biden, his Democratic challenger, wins the presidency.

“To bring prosperity to our forgotten inner cities, we worked hard to pass historic criminal justice reform, prison reform, opportunity zones and long-term funding of historically black colleges and universities, and before the China virus came in, produced the best unemployment numbers for African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, and Asian-Americans ever recorded,” Trump said from the South Lawn of the White House.

“I say very modestly I have done more for the African-American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln, our first Republican president. And I have done more in three years for the black community than Joe Biden has done in 47 years – and when I’m reelected, the best is yet to come,” he also said.

Trump slammed last week’s Democrat National Convention, saying that Biden and his party “repeatedly assailed America as a land of racial, economic, and social injustice.”

“I ask you a very simple question: How can the Democrat Party ask to lead our country when it spends so much time tearing down our country?” Trump asked.

“In the left’s backward view, they do not see America as the most free, just and exceptional nation on earth. Instead, they see a wicked nation that must be punished for its sins,” he continued.

Trump said Americans “don’t look to career politicians for salvation” or “turn to government to restore our souls” but they put their “faith in Almighty God.”

Trump said that Biden is “not the savior of America’s soul” but “the destroyer of America’s jobs.”

“If given the chance, he will be the destroyer of American greatness. For 47 years, Joe Biden took the donations of blue collar workers, gave them hugs and even kisses, and told them he felt their pain. And then he flew back to Washington and voted to ship our jobs to China and many other distant lands,” Trump said.

“Joe Biden spent his entire career outsourcing the dreams of American workers, offshoring their jobs, opening their borders, and sending their sons and daughters to fight in endless foreign wars, wars that never ended,” he also said.

Trump vowed to “again build the greatest economy in history” in a second term.

“We are delivering lifesaving therapies, and we’ll produce a vaccine before the end of the year, or maybe even sooner. We will defeat the virus, end the pandemic, and emerge stronger than ever before,” he said about his roughly five-month-long battle against the coronavirus.

“This election will decide whether we save the American Dream, or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny. It will decide whether we rapidly create millions of high paying jobs, or whether we crush our industries and send millions of these jobs overseas,” he also said.

Trump said that voters would “decide whether we protect law abiding Americans, or whether we give free rein to violent anarchists, agitators and criminals who threaten our citizens.”

Trump said the political class is “desperate to get their power back by any means necessary.”

“They are angry at me because instead of putting them first, I very simply said America first,” he said.

Trump attacked Biden on trade, saying he backed the Trans-Pacific Partnership and NAFTA, which sent American jobs overseas. Trump touted the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that he signed.

“Right now auto companies and others are building their plants and factories in America, not firing their employees and not deserting us for other countries,” he said. “Biden voted for the NAFTA disaster, the single worst trade deal ever enacted.”

Trump argued that Biden would be weak toward China.

“We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years,” he said.

“China would own our country if Joe Biden got elected. Unlike Biden, I will hold them fully accountable for the tragedy they caused,” he added, referring to the pandemic.

Trump said Biden’s agenda is “made in China” but “my agenda is made in the USA.”

In his speech, Trump said that Democrats did not discuss their agenda much at their convention because it is “the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee.”

“Joe Biden may claim he is an ally of the light, but when it comes to his agenda, Biden wants to keep us completely in the dark,” he said.

“He has pledged a $4 trillion tax hike on almost all American families, which will totally collapse our rapidly improving economy and once again record stock markets that will have right now will also collapse,” Trump also said.

