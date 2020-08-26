https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/twitter-allows-blm-leader-shaun-king-threatens-name-innocent-cops-kenosha-shooter-can-hunted/

Antifa, BLM and young Democrats of America are rioting and pillaging in Kenosha, Wisconsin this week following a police shooting on Sunday.

Numerous businesses have been completely destroyed, police are getting bricked and looters continue to ransack the city.

But this is not enough chaos for the left.

BLM mouthpiece Shaun King (talcum X), who is white, is back to calling for more violence.

Earlier this week Shaun King called for more violence and the dismantling of all police in America.

On Tuesday night BLM leader Shaun King threatened the Kenosha police and outed a member of the police department so they he could be hunted down by the violent left.

This is very dangerous behavior that is allowed by Twitter.

Conservative users are regularly censored, banned and shut down on Twitter for nothing remotely as dangerous as Shaun King’s antics.

President Trump’s Twitter account is routinely censored for truthful statements on Twitter.

Shaun King is putting lives in danger.

This is allowed by Twitter if you have the “correct” political beliefs.

Chuck Ross added that this in not the first time for Shaun King!

Shaun King falsely accused Robert Cantrell of murdering a 6-year-old girl, and he later killed himself. King made the false accusation on Twitter, too, but he’s still allowed to pull this shit on here. pic.twitter.com/TzoF0R16Cn — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 26, 2020

