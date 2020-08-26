https://www.theblaze.com/news/kenosha-fatal-shootings-jacob-blake

Two people were fatally shot and another was injured by gunfire in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as rioters and “militia” squared off in the streets on the heels of the police-involved shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake, on Sunday.

Kenosha police early Wednesday morning said authorities were looking for a man armed with a long gun, the

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

What are the details?

One victim was shot in the head and another in the chest late Tuesday, just before midnight, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told the paper, adding that Beth didn’t know where the third person was shot — although video posted to social media showed someone had been shot in the arm.

Police said injuries to the third shooting victim weren’t life threatening, the Journal Sentinel reported, adding that the victims’ names, ages, and places of residence were still being determined.

The paper said no one has been apprehended, but noted that Beth said he believed at least one person would be taken into custody soon based on video being reviewed.

“I feel very confident we’ll have him in a very short time,” Beth said, adding that the FBI is assisting police, the Journal-Sentinel reported.

Video posted to Twitter shows at least three people shot.

The paper said a

video clip shows a man sprinting into a car lot at 63th Street and Sheridan Road carrying a long gun — and someone pursuing him appears to throw something toward him, and then multiple gunshots are heard.

Another clip posted by BlazeTV’s Elijah Schaffer shows a male, who apparently was shot in the head in the aforementioned incident, with a group around him and applying pressure to the wound.

“Call the police!” someone hollers.

A video posted by Shelby Talcott of the Daily Caller shows bystanders carrying the person shot in the head to a hospital:

More from the Journal-Sentinel:

Other videos show a man who seems to be the same man wielding a long gun while running north on Sheridan Road, being pursued by people screaming that he shot someone. He falls to the ground and fires the gun at people who seem to be trying to disarm him. While on the ground, he appears to shoot two of them, one in the torso and another in the arm. The victim who was shot in the arm ran away from the shooter, bleeding heavily and screaming repeatedly that he needed a medic. More gunshots followed. A bystander who was live-streaming helped the victim with tying a tourniquet around his arm. The gunman is then seen heading north toward several police tactical vehicles, his arms raised, according to video footage. The tactical vehicles drive by him.

Beth told the paper it was unclear if there was more than one shooter — but Schaffer posted the following:

Beth also told the Journal-Sentinel that self-described militia members have been patrolling Kenosha’s streets in recent nights, but that he didn’t know if the shooter was with one.

“They’re a militia,” Beth added to the paper. “They’re like a vigilante group.”

On Tuesday, a group called the Kenosha Guard asked members and Facebook followers to come downtown to defend the city, the Journal-Sentinel said, adding that one post read: “Any patriots willing to take up arms and defend out [sic] City tonight from the evil thugs? Nondoubt [sic] they are currently planning on the next part of the City to burn tonight!”

The paper said a later post to Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis read, in part: “I ask that you do NOT have your officers tell us to go home under threat of arrest as you have done in the past. We are willing to talk to KPD and open a discussion. It is evident, that no matter how many Officers, deputies, and other law enforcement officers that are here, you will still be outnumbered.”

White protester uses N-word while antagonizing group that showed up with rifles

A video recorded earlier in the evening shows a white protester antagonizing the group that showed up with rifles to ward off rioters. Toward the end of the clip, this individual uses the N-word as he dares the group with guns to “shoot me!” — which runs counter to the mainstream media narrative that white supremacists are behind the deadly violence, as someone from the protesting side openly used racist language in the presence of black people.

The clip in question is the second in the below tweet. (Content warning: Language, racial slurs):

More from Schaffer:

