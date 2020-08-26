https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/mtv-awards-get-preferential-treatment-not-subject-to-new-york-quarantine/

The following editorial is written by a former Chief of Police and current contributing writer for Law Enforcement Today

NEW YORK, NY- Democrats are nothing if not transparent. Nobody embodies that more than New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. It’s funny how quarantines only apply for certain people—certainly not for the “beautiful people.”

You see COVID-19 is a brilliant virus. It doesn’t affect Hollywood hypocrites, but boy does it ever target people who don’t fit the left-wing narrative. We will explain.

Last month, as reported by Law Enforcement Today, there was supposed to be a “Back the Blue” rally in Nassau County, on Long Island in New York. Scheduled to appear at the rally were rock and roll legend Ted Nugent, who was to fly in for the National Anthem, and Congressman Clay Higgins, tapped to be the keynote speaker.

Highly acclaimed keynote speaker Paul Butler, as well as our national spokesman Kyle Reyes were going to be joint Masters of Ceremonies. Politicians in New York, however, were not going to allow that to happen. Honor the police? Not on their watch.

So, what happened? Congressman Higgins and Ted Nugent were banned from attending the event, with the order coming directly from Gov. Cuomo’s office, according to our sources both in law enforcement and with the State of New York. Why?

First of all, the state police detail that was going to provide security for Nugent and Congressman Higgins were pulled. Their careers and their families were threatened. We solved that issue by getting dozens of Blue Knights, who would provide security and safe passage for that detail.

That was when Cuomo pulled the final card from his magic bag of Socialist tricks. He told the state health department that Nugent and Congressman Higgins were to be met at the airport upon landing and told to turn around and sent back where they came from, or be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran went on social media the Thursday before and called Nugent a racist, which led to a severe backlash on social media.

Undaunted, Curran then played the pandemic card, and claimed that Nugent had backed out, and that the congressman was “advised” about the quarantine order. That of course was a lie.

So, imagine our surprise when the New York Post reported this week that New York City Police have been reassigned as COVID enforcement officers.

They will make sure that the so-called “stars” who are in the city for the MTV Video Music Awards wear masks and remain socially distanced. They will be “performing” at select outdoor locations “with limited or no audience” this coming Sunday.

“The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and Citywide Events is working in close coordination with the production to ensure guidelines are being followed,” according to a city hall spokesperson, adding that police will be doing “compliance checks during the production.”

Do you want to join our private family of first responders and supporters? Get unprecedented access to some of the most powerful stories that the media refuses to show you. Proceeds get reinvested into having active, retired and wounded officers, their families and supporters tell more of these stories. Click to check it out.

However, remember, these are the “beautiful” people, and comprise the loony left of the Democrat Party. So, unlike the mandate put in place for Ted Nugent and Congressman Higgins, the VMA “performers” are not subject to being quarantined for 14 days, a mandate for anyone coming into New York for any of 34 states, including Florida and California. Well, isn’t that special?

Cuomo had issued an executive order which stated that anyone violating the quarantine is subject to a $10,000 fine or up to 15 days in jail. And these clown politicians wonder why people have had it with their nonsensical, subjective executive orders.

According to a Cuomo spokeswoman, they can “participate in the production of the show, but they will only interact with other members of the cast and crew and will quarantine when not working.” Yeah, sure they will.

In order to receive the exemption, the VMAs allegedly agreed to “police itself with rigorous safety protocols including testing and screening and compliance checks by a special compliance officer.”

The participants in the Back the Blue rally were offered no such accommodations.

In the meantime, approximately 415,000 peasants flying or driving into New York since June 25 have “voluntarily” filled out health forms as of Friday, according to New York state officials. Voluntary is an interesting term since if you do not fill out the form, you are subject to a $2,000 fine. Sounds pretty “voluntary” to us. More like a government shakedown.

New York City, at the direction of failed Mayor Bill de Blasio, has also set up checkpoints at entry points into the city, shades of the old Gestapo days in Germany. Drivers are browbeaten into filling out the same forms and if they’re coming from one of the dreaded states, they have to self-quarantine for 14 days. Unless apparently they’re some half-assed “entertainer.”

Staten Island Councilman Joseph Borelli has referred to the rules as “insane.”

“This is an unconstitutional breach of authority. States are added and taken off the (restricted) list a week later. No reasonable person can plan their life around Cuomo’s whims and de Blasio’s desperation,” he said.

Last week according to The Hill, Cuomo added two more states to the quarantine list, bizarre for the reason that infection rates and hospitalizations continue to fall. But, if you’re a power-hungry tyrant, it’s a good thing.

So, to recap:

A “Back the Blue rally was planned back in June

The event was posted on Facebook, only to have the far-left site remove the event page after 6,300 RSVPs

Democrat legislators in Nassau County claimed Nugent was guilty of “racism, misogyny, and anti-Semitism

The same legislators demanded that the Nassau County PBA “disavow this vile man immediately, disinvite him from Saturday’s rally and apologize to Nassau County residents for their appalling lack of judgment”

State police were prohibited from providing protection to Nugent and Congressman Higgins

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, with assistance from King Cuomo invoked the pandemic to prevent out of town guests from attending the rally

You really have to hand it to Democrats; they are nothing if not so transparent. And the follow up to their ban on the Back the Blue rally only confirms it. So deep is their hatred of law enforcement that not only do they try to sabotage a rally supporting the police, but then they make an exception for their base of supporters—Hollywood entertainment leftists—and make the police “enforce” their ridiculous mandates.

The thing is police are on to these people. We know what they are trying to do, and that will only make law enforcement stronger. And the thing is, the majority of people in this country, who support the police can see what they’re doing as well.

As city after city falls under control of violent riots as politicians stand by and watch it burn, people are starting to realize that the only thing standing between anarchy and civilization are the men and women who stand on that thin blue line. And what they do not yet realize, but they soon will, every time they try and stick it to us, it only makes us stronger. As well as our supporters.

Admiral Yamamoto said it best after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor:

“I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant; and fill him with a terrible resolve.”

The sleeping giant is awake. And we aren’t going to take it quietly anymore.

#

We are battling over the very soul of our country. We are fighting for our families. And we’re on the brink of losing America.

This editorial is by Kyle S. Reyes, the National Spokesman for Law Enforcement Today. It’s a modern refresh of a previous editorial he wrote… and touches on the desperate tipping point America is facing right now.

—

While you were fighting over who among you was more “woke” and which company to boycott … we lost our country.

While you were arguing with coworkers over who would leave the country first if Trump/Biden were elected, the “American Dream” perished.

Don’t believe me? Then perhaps ALL is lost. And I can prove it all to you through the eyes of a child.

The screens around our house in the past couple of weeks stand in stark contrast to what’s in front of them. The television … the laptops … the iPads … the cell phones … filled with images of the riots. The violence. The hatred. Just a few months ago, when everyone was working from home – or unemployed – signs were put up around the community thanking police. People cheered and put out Tweets and Facebook images of first responders doing “birthday parades” for little kids. Now, angry Americans are taking over police departments, shooting cops, pelting them with bricks and bottles of urine and demanding that we abolish them. The images are on certain channels – others ensure you just see the “peaceful protestors”. Broadcast on the same tv stations are the sounds of tone-deaf leaders. Of anger. Of hatred. Of hurt. Of fear. Of race-baiting, dividing rhetoric and alienation. In front of those screens run our little daughters. They are the greatest blessings a young family can have. Filled with innocence, love, joy and our hopes for the future. What brought a lull in that media noise? Hearing our pastor give a sermon. He usually preaches about love. Faith. Hope. But there was a different dynamic in this message. There was a different energy. This time, he talked about the end of times. He’s far from being an alarmist. Just the opposite. But this particular service, he spoke deeply and heavily about being prepared. “For we know not the hour … ” He wasn’t trying to frighten people. But he also understood that he couldn’t be tone-deaf to the deep concerns of his flock. It’s hard not to be afraid. It’s hard not to have an underlying anxiety. It’s hard not to wonder and pray over whether your children will have the same opportunities you did. Growing up, I paid close attention in history class. And I’ve always felt a very deep sense of patriotism. I’ve always felt great respect for my country and believed that if, God forbid, we ever faced World War III, America would once again triumph. Perhaps my fear, and the anxiety of so many others, is that we were wrong. We were wrong because of one simple line that I believe may have been written wrong. It should have read, “One Nation, Divisible After All.” Have we ever faced a time when our country was so polarized? Have we ever faced enemies so dangerous? Have we ever been on such a precipice that a frightening and painful energy radiated through each of us, tying us together in some disturbing, unifying, powerful and yet simultaneously divisive way? I’m angered to see that we live in a country where we have gone soft. We’ve become hypocrites, and we’ve become pansies. We forget that our grandfathers stormed beaches to protect freedom. Instead, we demand that the freedom now come in the form of a shelter from hearing words we don’t like. Our friends and family alienate us because of who we vote for. We try and put companies out of business because how DARE they not support the Marxist organization Black Lives Matter. We doxx people and put their families in danger because they dare to support law enforcement. We don’t question it when ‘leaders’ tell us to stay away from church. Stay away from family. Stay away from friends. Wear a mask. Don’t worry about not having a job. And we don’t bat an eye as the country rapidly marches – or rather sprints – towards the socialism that’s the destruction of a nation. We give out trophies to kids who come in 8th place. Eighth freaking place. And then we let them take over part of an entire city – Seattle – and play house, allowing rapes and murders to happen in the city while police are kept out. We dig up the graves of people who have been dead for a hundred-plus years because they had something to do with the Confederate flag, and that offends someone NOW. Then we destroy statues and give “get out of jail free” passes to the people who did it. LITERALLY get out of jail free passes. We have celebrities and politicians starting funds to bail criminals out of prison. We allow politicians to hijack the country and spend our tax dollars chasing their personal agenda of impeaching a President simply because they don’t like him. Then we have the party that’s supposedly the same as the President who sit around silently while the country burns. It seems as if both parties forgot what they were supposed to be doing and whom they are supposed to be representing. We pick sides and parties and teams and defend them to the ends of the Earth, ignoring the facts, pointing the fingers and hoping someone else will cover the cost of our skyrocketing and borderline pointless health insurance. We talk about the number of homeless vets who we have to feed and clothe and house when it’s convenient for us to leverage them like pawns in a game – yet tomorrow, so many will forget to feed and clothe and house them. We ignore the simple facts about our dangerously open borders and the lack of a vetting process for refugees, then we stand in horror as ISIS attacks and we ask our politicians how they could have let this happen. And then, of course, we put a fast lane in for more to cross the border. We put in place more gun laws to prevent the bad guys from doing bad things. Because for some reason, we believe that bad guys give a damn about laws and that giving them an open shooting range on a military base or school campus will somehow protect our citizens. But then we completely ignore the massive problem of mental health in this country. We’re more worried about the tool than we are the person. Hell – not only do we ignore the problem of mental health – we double down on it but crashing our economy, putting millions out of work and then confine them to their homes. We cry out that police are our enemies … and then we beg them to protect us from the likes of ISIS. We are talking about DEFUNDING police while telling them that they do a lousy job training. Because the solution to that is making sure they have less money, right? We have a massive audience talking about ABOLISHING police. Let that sink in. We celebrate court rulings with rainbow flags that speak volumes about how far we’ve come and how inclusive we are as Americans … then we tell our neighbors to remove their American flags and stop saying “Merry Christmas” and “Happy Hanukkah” because it offends us. We send billions of dollars overseas to help the homeless in impoverished and war-torn nations while we cut the funding for our own food banks and homeless programs. We get into fistfights about “under-inflated balls” while gorging ourselves on beer and wings at football games … while millions of Americans wonder how they’re going to pay their mortgage and put food on the table for their families. We fight tooth and nail over whether someone dying of stage four pancreatic cancer should be allowed to use medical marijuana while drugs like heroin are running rampant in our schools. Schools that apparently kids will have to wear masks in, if they ever reopen. We teach kids that there should be no boys section or girls section at the store, but our kids notice that we won’t sit down with our neighbor for a beer because they have a different skin color and we’re too busy fighting over what is and isn’t racism. We hold massive rallies demanding $15/hour for flipping burgers … but we sit quietly on the sidelines when our men and women protecting our country who make $11/hour aren’t getting paid because Congress is debating their funding. We’re told if you go to a protest over the government shutting down your business, you’ll be arrested because it’s a health threat. We’re told if you go to a Trump rally, you don’t care about making people sick. We’re told if you go to a violent riot and torch buildings, you’re a social justice warrior. We’re terribly focused on what matters to us as individuals. Marriage. Cell phones. Birth control. On and on and on. We’re so worried about what matters to “me” that we forgot that in order for us to have a “me” … we have to first have an “us.” A safe “us.” A unified “us.” An “us” that can at least find some kind of middle ground. Tomorrow is a new day. So tonight, before bed, we pray … just a little harder, perhaps, than we’ve prayed before. We put our daughters to sleep and shut off the television. The internet. The phones. The iPads. All screens but the black and white monitor where we can see nothing but innocence. And for a moment, just one fleeting, precious moment, we’re once again one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

—

We hope you’ll consider getting in the fight with us. Here’s what Law Enforcement Today – the largest police-owned media outlet in America – is doing.

We at Law Enforcement Today want to make our stance very clear.

We strongly and firmly stand behind the Second Amendment, companies that keep civilians and law enforcement officers safe through products and innovation, and the men and women who serve and protect our communities and our country.

We are launching a new series of options to help our partners and other patriotic businesses to be able to connect with consumers. While we can’t replace Google, Bing or Facebook – we sure can provide options to ensure that these companies and our brothers and sisters have a voice.

We welcome with open arms companies that openly support law enforcement, and we are proud to offer them options to get their products to market.

We started noticing the problems a couple of years ago. Social media was scaling back the reach of content that it didn’t believe people should see.

Not that there was anything offensive about it. We’re talking about pro-police videos, stories about patriotic Americans and more.

And from our perspective, that created a huge problem. We have some of the greatest warriors in the world. Yet their voices and their stories were being buried.

The mainstream media, on the rare occasion that it would tell some of these stories, would give you only a piece of them. They’d cram as much as they could into a 90 second segment, slap their bias on it and that was it.

We needed to fix it. And so we are.

Law Enforcement Today (LET) is proud to announce the launch of LET Unity – a new home focused on bridging the gap between civilians and civil servants. We’ve merged with The Whiskey Patriots to massively expand content, rolling out hundreds of videos to members.

[embedded content]

Many of those in our focus groups dubbed it the “Netflix of the law enforcement community”. But the truth is, it’s so much more.

The first officer in the door at the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Emergency responders from the Parkland shooting.

The bomb squad that responded to the Aurora movie theater massacre.

Survivors of the Dallas five killings.

The first Marine Guard hostage in the Iran crisis.

The CIA agent who started a counter human trafficking company.

SWAT teams.

Sniper schools.

World War II veterans.

And so, so much more.

The membership is less than the cost of two coffees a month, and those who sign up for an annual membership will get some surprise bonuses in the mail. We decided to charge a nominal fee so we could take all of the proceeds and reinvest them into capturing more of these stories. The majority of our content producers for Law Enforcement Today are active, retired or wounded law enforcement officers. The revenue we make helps provide for their families and helps bring a TRUE voice about what’s happening in America.

On top of that, we’re opening up the platform to some well-known podcasters who are going to be joining the team with some incredible content soon.

We have a problem in society. Censorship has created an existential threat to democracy. But even worse is the risk we run that some of these incredible stories of patriotism, hope, faith and our Sheepdogs would be lost.

We’ve launched a series of content with Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) to share the stories of survivors. We will also be dropping a weekly law enforcement focused newscast that addresses some of the most important topics in the country… and helps bridge the gap between those who serve and those whom they serve.

On top of that, we’ll soon be rolling out a series of private discounts and special promotions to members only as a “thank you” for being a part of the family.

You can also download the app to watch the content right from your iPhone.

We hope you’ll join us in this journey, knowing that your membership is going to give a voice to those who have been silenced for so long.

Click here to sign up.

If you are one of the many companies out there that’s being censored – or you’re worried about what’s to come – don’t hesitate to reach out today. I can be reached at [email protected]

We will not be silenced. You shouldn’t be either.

God bless you all, and God bless America.

—

Want to make sure you never miss a story from Law Enforcement Today? With so much “stuff” happening in the world on social media, it’s easy for things to get lost.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

