http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/j1Z5XXfjDws/

Looters are targeting stores in downtown Minneapolis after a homicide suspect committed suicide at Nicollet Mall Wednesday evening, according to local law enforcement.

FOX 9 reports:

Social media posts show images of people damaging items in a Target as well as broken windows of surrounding stores. […] According to Metro Transit, light rail service is not going past U.S. Bank Stadium due to the police activity downtown. Trains and buses will not be serving the area until further notice. […] To refute the rumors, Minneapolis police held a press conference and shared video of the incident from a city surveillance camera. FOX 9 has reviewed city camera video provided by Minneapolis police which appears to show the suspect in the Ramp A homicide shooting himself.

FOX 9 reporter Courtney Godfrey also shared footage showing people looting a liquor store and other nearby businesses.

Godfrey tweeted: “Looting in downtown Minneapolis. Haskell’s liquor store and Medical Arts building included. This is all linked to alleged suicide of suspect in earlier homicide. Crowds down here were convinced he was shot by police.”

Sheriff deputies in riot gear just showed up. People continue to try and cross the line they’re holding. I heard them say they are about to start making arrests. pic.twitter.com/4AIApwPwSx — Courtney Godfrey (@courtneygodfrey) August 27, 2020

More looting in downtown Minneapolis. They’ve now breached the Saks 5th Avenue store on 6th and Nicollet and people are making out with lots of goods. pic.twitter.com/tgUIyoIMvf — Courtney Godfrey (@courtneygodfrey) August 27, 2020

Massive looting and rioting in Nicollet Mall Target. #mplsdowntown pic.twitter.com/zHmt9tBm5Z — Mike Karbo (@MKarbo) August 27, 2020

Shortly after the looting broke out, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) announced that State Patrol was headed to downtown Minneapolis in response to unrest.

“Minneapolis, it’s time to heal. We must rebuild and recover,” Walz tweeted. “Dangerous, unlawful behavior will not be tolerated. The State Patrol is headed to Minneapolis to help restore order. I remain in close contact with the city and every state resource stands ready to help bring peace.”

Minneapolis, it’s time to heal. We must rebuild and recover. Dangerous, unlawful behavior will not be tolerated. The State Patrol is headed to Minneapolis to help restore order. I remain in close contact with the city and every state resource stands ready to help bring peace. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 27, 2020

Further, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) announced that he is implementing an immediate curfew and has requested the National Guard to quell unrest.

“What we are calling for right now is peace,” he said in a statement.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

