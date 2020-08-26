https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-special/proof-of-indoctrination-in-schools

Leaked documents reveal exactly how the Left is turning our children’s schools into massive brainwashing centers for radical Marxists.

With many classes now going virtual, Glenn Beck highlights how teacher-activists have become concerned that parents will learn the truth about their disturbing lesson plans and arms parents with the tools to fight back.

Plus, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks to parents who are frustrated with public schools and unions that care more about pushing progressive agendas than educating America’s children.

Watch TONIGHT at 9:30pm ET:

[embedded content]

If you like what you see, join BlazeTV today to get a 30-day free trial, and $10 off a one-year subscription with code GLENN. With a BlazeTV subscription, you’re not just paying to watch great pro-America TV. Your subscription funds the intensive investigations that let BlazeTV tell the stories the left wants to keep in the dark, giving you the unvarnished truth, and showing you what the liberal media doesn’t want you to see.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

