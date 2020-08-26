https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/watch-cop-hating-blm-antifa-looters-scream-call-police-rioter-shot-kenosha-video/

Riots and protests erupted Tuesday evening for the third night in a row in Kenosha following an officer-involved shooting Sunday.

BLM rioters began destroying another car shop in Kenosha Tuesday night when shots were fired.

One young looter-rioter was shot in the head near the car shop.

You can hear his cohorts screaming, “Call the police!” after the young man was injured.

Even the far left cop-haters want a police officer around when they need them.

