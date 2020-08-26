https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/watch-cop-hating-blm-antifa-looters-scream-call-police-rioter-shot-kenosha-video/

Riots and protests erupted Tuesday evening for the third night in a row in Kenosha following an officer-involved shooting Sunday.

BLM rioters began destroying another car shop in Kenosha Tuesday night when shots were fired.

One young looter-rioter was shot in the head near the car shop.

You can hear his cohorts screaming, “Call the police!” after the young man was injured.

Even the far left cop-haters want a police officer around when they need them.

BREAKING they shot someone in the head at the #KENOSHA riot RIGHT NOW I repeat someone has been shot in what appears to be the head while looting a car shop I can not confirm the exact wound location but he’s white and losing a lot of blood I will update who shot him! pic.twitter.com/xZ6v5mpI82 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

