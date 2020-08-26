http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bMo3dib1oBs/

Prominent Republicans such as South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), and Vice President Mike Pence will speak on the third day of the Republican National Convention (RNC) Wednesday evening.

At 8:30 P.M. Eastern, the Republican National Convention will begin their convention program consisting of prominent speakers, starting with Gov Noem. While the contention is nominally held in Charlotte, North Carolina, most of the speakers will participate virtually.

After Noem speaks the following speakers are expected to give remarks:

Scott Dane

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX)

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY)

Tera Myers

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany

Kellyanne Conway

Sister Deirdre Byrne

Lou Holtz

Michael McHale

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY)

North Carolina Republican candidate Madison Cawthorn

Chen Guangcheng

Lara Trump

Utah fourth congressional district Republican candidate Burgess Owens

Sam Vigil

Clarence Henderson

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA)

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Richard Grenell

Vice President Mike Pence

During keynote speech on Tuesday night during the RNC, First Lady Melania Trump delivered a rousing speech in which she said that President Donald Trump has not “forgotten the incredible people” who elected Trump to the White House. She also called for Americans to stop looting and rioting in major cities in the name of justice.

The convention will continue through Thursday. On Thursday, Trump, Housing secretary Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), and other prominent Republicans will speak at the RNC.

