Leftists at work in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

President Trump announced on Wednesday afternoon that he is sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

President Trump spoke with Democrat Governor Tony Evers on Wednesday and after three days of lawlessness, two deaths and millions of dollars of damage the governor agreed to allow federal law enforcement and the National Guard into the city.

Two people were killed and at least three were shot on Tuesday night as leftists continued to riot and loot in the Wisconsin city.

…TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

