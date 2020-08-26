https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/26/well-played-young-man-nick-sandmann-shows-smug-liberal-strategist-what-taking-the-high-road-looks-like/

Go figure. Looks like Priorities USA creative strategist and former member of Teams Hillary and Kamala Brian McBride wasn’t a fan of Nick Sandmann’s RNC appearance last night:

First of all, what a weird tweet.

And second of all, we’re pretty sure that Brian was not successful in making the point he was trying to make.

Nick Sandmann’s point, however, is crystal-clear:

See, that’s how it’s done.

Brian could learn a lot from Nick Sandmann.

Exactly.

