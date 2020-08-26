https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/26/why-not-biden-sen-kamala-harris-to-counter-president-trumps-rnc-speech-with-her-own/

CNN and MSNBC might be faced with a tough choice: Do they stick with coverage of the Republican National Convention when President Trump delivers his big speech, or will they cut away to vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who The Hill reports is giving a counter-speech in Washington.

Kamala Harris will deliver counter to Trump’s convention speech https://t.co/XDMwCYjFuG pic.twitter.com/SGd3OVsmB5 — The Hill (@thehill) August 26, 2020

Tal Axelrod reports:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) will deliver a speech Thursday to counter President Trump’s remarks at the Republican National Convention formally accepting the GOP presidential nomination. … The Biden campaign is ramping up Harris’s activities following what was a largely well-received address last week, scheduling her for three virtual fundraisers, online discussions and publishing an op-ed discussing women’s right to vote.

Sounds like they’ve got Harris, who never even made it to Iowa in the primaries, doing a lot of the heavy lifting for the Biden campaign.

Kamala will travel to Washington to give a speech during the final #RNC2020 day. Two questions:

1. Why not Biden?

2. If Kamala can travel, why can’t Joe? pic.twitter.com/sItxxtnGcH — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 26, 2020

Good question — why not have Joe Biden give another speech? He is the headliner, after all.

Both great questions — teachjava3 (@teachjava3) August 26, 2020

We all know why. — Jeremy Grey (@JeremyG81177955) August 26, 2020

1. Matlock Marathon.

2. The Jalopy is in the shop. — Ryan Cleveland (@RyanCCleveland) August 26, 2020

3) Does anyone need to hear anymore garbage from her? — Erin (@elw484) August 26, 2020

Schedule interferes with his nap — Skyguy51 (@JohnG62047678) August 26, 2020

Biden can’t do much…. a very weak candidate from a party that has lost its way. — joe (@JosephVrabec) August 26, 2020

If you miss this opportunity to do a hashtag #PresidentKamala it would be a shame. — Dawn M Monaghan (@DawnMMonaghan) August 26, 2020

because technically @JoeBiden is not the one running for President. — Mal Peligringo (@MalPeligringo) August 26, 2020

Cause they are grooming her to be the Presidential nominee when Joe hits the floor as soon as he is behind in the polls. They need to bring in Hillary somehow. — Biff Singlton American Wolverine (@BiffSinglton) August 26, 2020

Where’s Joe? He’s the presidential candidate, yes? — Americana_Fauna (@AmericanaFauna) August 26, 2020

Why won’t Biden respond himself? Seriously, who is running for president? — Ron Franklin (@RonaldBFranklin) August 26, 2020

New phrase “Where’s Joe” — Eastender54 (@eastender54) August 26, 2020

“Hidin’ Biden” has been working pretty well.

Where’s the main man? Oh yeah, hiding in his basement.. 😂 — ✨Shawn Quinn✨ (@ShawnQuinn83) August 26, 2020

Prediction: Harris will not, in any way, respond to the content of Trump’s speech. — Darrowby 85 (@jeff_techentin) August 26, 2020

There actually is nothing she can counter with. — Lowdown Central (@RPedenko) August 26, 2020

LOL, even slow Joe gave a better speech than her. Are we sure the Dems are actually trying to win this? — Padman43212 (@padman43212) August 26, 2020

Looks like the Democrats didn’t think their sad Zoom telethon wrapped things up very well.

