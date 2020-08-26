https://www.theepochtimes.com/widower-supports-trump-after-wifes-suspected-murder-caught-in-operation-legend_3477454.html

A man from New Mexico has voiced his support for President Trump’s re-election on the third night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) after a federal program solved the cold murder case of his slain wife.

Sam Vigil is the widower of Jacqueline Vigil who was shot and killed by violent criminals in November 2019 in their home driveway in Albuquerque.

Jacqueline was 55 years old when she was killed inside her 2006 Cadillac sedan. Police were able to locate and recover a jeep believed to be involved in the homicide, but no suspect was found. 8 months

When federal officers were sent to Albuquerque as part of the Justice Department (DOJ)’s Operation Legend program, the FBI took over Jacqueline’s case (pdf). They offered up to $25,000 as a reward for information leading to identification and arrest of any suspects.

“In a matter of days, they arrested four people. The fifth suspected killer was arrested in Texas on unrelated charges,” Sam said during his remarks.

“I am extremely grateful to President Trump and the FBI for their efforts to deliver justice for Jackie and all the other innocent victims of violent crime. I am honored to support the President because he is supporting us. I know he will never stop fighting for justice, for law and order, for peace and security in our communities.” he added.

Jacqueline Vigil, who was killed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Nov. 19, 2019. Her case is solved with efforts of federal local officers in Justice Department’s Operation Legend. (FBI)

The DOJ has been sending federal officers to inner U.S. cities with a high crime rate to work with local law enforcement departments to tackle violent crime and restore public safety.

The project, which began in Kansas City, has since been expanded to eight other cities including Chicago, Illinois; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Memphis, Tennessee; and St. Louis, Missouri.

More than 200 people have been charged with federal crimes among the nearly 1,500 people arrested as part of an initiative aimed to stem violent crime in major inner cities, the DOJ stated on Aug. 19.

Sam was invited to the White House in July to speak against violent crime and express his support for the Trump Administration’s efforts with Operation Legend.

Sam’s speech highlights one of many policy areas where President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden clearly diverge.

Trump is a vehement supporter of law enforcement departments and their officers who do the right thing. Amid waves of protests and violent riots around cities in United States sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, he has repeatedly urged governors to take the action needed to get the situation under control.

Biden, along with the Democratic leaders, has stated clearly that he doesn’t support violent protest, but was slow to strongly condemn rioters.

Janita Kan contributed to the report.

