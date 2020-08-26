https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/without-knowing-facts-basement-dweller-joe-biden-condemns-kenosha-police-shooting-alleged-sex-offender-jacob-blake-video/

Basement dweller Joe Biden on Wednesday condemned Kenosha police officers for shooting alleged sex offender Jacob Blake.

Violence and riots erupted Sunday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin in response to an officer-involved shooting after Kenosha police responded to a domestic incident at a home.

The riots were in response to a video of the shooting in which the suspect, Jacob Blake, is seen ignoring officers and attempting to reach for something in his vehicle before being shot in the back multiple times.

The man who was shot, Jacob Blake, 29, is reportedly paralyzed from the waist down. He has a long history of run-ins with the law, including charges for sexual assault and domestic abuse.

New footage from another angle released earlier this week shows Jacob Blake brawling with police officers on the sidewalk before he was shot.

Democrat Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul refuse to tell reporters if Jacob Blake was reaching for a weapon prior to being shot by a police officer.

Joe Biden doesn’t even know all the facts, but he’s assuming the police officers were in the wrong because the perp is black.

“Once again, a Black man — Jacob Blake — was shot by the police. In front of his children. It makes me sick,” Biden said.

“Is this the country we want to be?” he added.

WATCH:

Once again, a Black man — Jacob Blake — was shot by the police. In front of his children. It makes me sick. Is this the country we want to be? Needless violence won’t heal us. We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/WdNqrxA3PK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2020

