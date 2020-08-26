https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/woke-milwaukee-brewers-opt-playing-tonight-nba-cancels-playoff-games-protest-police-shooting-alleged-sex-offender-jacob-blake/

NBA players kneel during National Anthem

First the NBA, now the MLB.

The Milwaukee Brewers decided to opt out of playing Wednesday night against the Cincinnati Reds after the Milwaukee Bucks opted to boycott game 5 of their NBA playoff series against the Orlando Magic.

The Bucks players made this decision in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin, ultimately deciding that they wouldn’t leave the locker room for the start of Game 5 against Orlando. https://t.co/COJ6E0aJLj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

The NBA postponed all of Wednesday’s playoff games shortly after the Bucks decided to boycott their game in response to the police shooting of alleged sex offender Jacob Blake.

The NBA, owners and front offices didn’t see this wave of player boycotts coming today. Hours ago, they all expected to be playing these games tonight. This is a pivot point for the NBA and professional sports in North America. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

“The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers – have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled,” the statement read.

Violence and riots erupted Sunday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin in response to an officer-involved shooting after Kenosha police responded to a domestic incident at a home.

The man who was shot, Jacob Blake, 29, is reportedly paralyzed from the waist down. He has a long history of run-ins with the law, including charges for sexual assault and domestic abuse.

We still don’t have all the facts, yet the Democrat-media complex is condemning the Kenosha police.

Videos of the shooting show the suspect, Jacob Blake, brawling with the cops then ignoring officers and attempting to reach for something in his vehicle before being shot in the back multiple times.

Viewership for NBA games plummeted 13% this year and MLB ratings ‘fell off’ after opening day because of their wokeness and support for BLM Marxists.

The NBA and MLB boycotting games in protest over a shooting of a violent sex offender who brawled with the police and resisted arrest is peak 2020.

