The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly decided to boycott game five against the Orlando Magic in the NBA playoffs Wednesday.

The team did not come out of the locker room prior to the game and decided not to play in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, according to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

“The Bucks players made this decision in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin, ultimately deciding that they wouldn’t leave the locker room for the start of Game 5 against Orlando,” he tweeted Wednesday.

Jacob Blake was paralyzed after being shot in the back by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to the New York Times. The three officers involved in the incident have been put on administrative leave and an investigation is being conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. (RELATED: Alleged Kenosha Shooter Charged With First-Degree Murder)