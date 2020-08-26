https://www.dailywire.com/news/woman-who-hit-churchgoer-in-philly-cathedral-not-being-charged-police

The woman who struck a female lector in the face during a Catholic Mass on Sunday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul in Philadelphia is not being charged with a crime, according to authorities.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, working together with the Philadelphia Archdiocese, was deferring any charges against the woman because of her mental illness, sources familiar with the situation told The Philadelphia Inquirer. A spokesman for the Philadelphia district attorney said, “As this incident has not been referred to our office for prosecution, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”

As The Daily Wire reported, the church contacted law enforcement shortly after the incident, which happened about 32 minutes into the Mass livestream on Facebook.

Rev. Dennis Gill, the priest presiding over the service, said, “We immediately followed up on it off-camera and it’s important for us to do that because people are at home and continuing to participate in Mass. Nonetheless, it was very upsetting. Parishioners attending in person were shocked as were so many that watch the 11 a.m. Mass live-streamed online.”

Sarah Contrucci, the woman who was hit, told the Inquirier, “I saw somebody there that clearly seemed to be waiting there, and I was a little worried that she was going to attempt to make a scene of some sort, to disrupt the Mass. So I was thinking that I wanted to do whatever I could to keep the situation calm and respectful, and so I just wanted to get back to my pew.”

“Please join me in praying for everyone involved in today’s incident and for respect for our fellow brothers and sisters,” she added.

Regarding the incident, Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson J. Perez said at the time:

During the 11:00 a.m. Mass at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, which was broadcast live via my Facebook page and the Archdiocesan Vimeo Channel, a senseless act of aggression took place. One of the lectors was punched by someone in the congregation as she left the altar. Such behavior is unacceptable at all times, especially within the confines of a church building and during the celebration of the Holy Mass. I was saddened to learn of this incident and regret that it took place. The lector who was assaulted received immediate attention and assistance from Cathedral staff members off camera. She did not require medical attention and is doing well based on the reports I have received. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is working in conjunction with police regarding the matter and will cooperate with them fully. Please be assured that there are safety and security plans in place for the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. We welcome all visitors and work to provide for their safety. Violence has no place in our world and every life is a precious gift from God. Please join me in praying for everyone involved in today’s incident and for respect for our fellow brothers and sisters.

