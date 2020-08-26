https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/26/yamiche-alcindor-craps-on-madison-cawthorn-after-he-literally-rises-from-his-wheelchair-to-stand-for-the-pledge-of-allegiance/

If you weren’t following along at home, North Carolina House candidate Madison Cawthorn just gave us probably the best moment of the convention so far as he rose from his wheelchair to recite the Pledge of Allegiance at the end of his speech. Have a watch:

Cawthorn was paralyzed from the waist down in an automobile accident when he was 18:

AMAZING:

But to PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor, this was a “direct rebuke of actions by ppl — including black athletes who are currently sitting out games — protesting police brutality”:

WTF is wrong with her? She just criticized a guy in a wheelchair for standing? This is truly unbelievable.

Cawthorn’s full remarks here:

