https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/must-confused-hunter-biden-don-jr-dunks-leftist-suggesting-snorted-cocaine-rnc-appearance/

Don Jr. destroyed a leftist who suggested the president’s son snorted cocaine before his RNC appearance this week.

Don Jr.’s tweet is going viral.

Kyle Kulinski, a far left podcast host posted a photo of Kermit the frog snorting cocaine and said, “Trump Jr. Backstage #RNC2020”

Don Jr. hit back with a perfect response: “You must have me confused with Hunter Biden.”

TRENDING: Shots Fired in Kenosha – One Person Shot in the Head While Looting a Car Shop – 2nd Person’s Arm Partially Blown Off – 3rd Person Shot in Chest (GRAPHIC VIDEOS)

OUCH!

You must have me confused with Hunter Biden. https://t.co/dUeshfmYs0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 25, 2020

Joe Biden’s crackhead son Hunter Biden is best known for getting kicked out of the Navy in 2013 for his cocaine use.

Additionally, just days before the 2016 election, a used crack pipe, credit cards, a Delaware Attorney General badge, US Secret Service business cards, two ID’s belonging to Hunter Biden were found in a Hertz rental car in Arizona.

A lab analysis of the crack pipe revealed it was used to smoke cocaine, not meth, however no fingerprints were found on the pipe.

Typical Alinsky style projection.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

