More Good News for President Trump!

100 disgruntled Never-Trumpers former staffers for George W. Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney signed a letter endorsing senile Joe Biden today.

The liberal media plays this like it is bad news for President Trump.

These are the same disgruntled uniparty officials who said nothing as US jobs were shipped off to China.

