https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/2020-rnc-final-night-live-stream-video-starting-8-pm-et/

The 2020 Republican National Convention kicks off its final night tonight at 8:30 PM ET. President Trump will speak tonight from the White House Rose Garden.

Tonight’s speakers include: President Trump, Ivanka Trump, Dr. Ben Carson, Tom Cotton, Alice Johnson, Franklin Graham, Dana White and Rudy Giuliani

President Trump was expected to and made an appearance each night of this convention. He is indefatigable.

TRENDING: You Knew This Was Coming… Nancy Pelosi: “I Don’t Think That There Should Be Any Debates… I Wouldn’t Legitimize a Conversation with Him” (VIDEO)

Right Side Broadcasting Network will live-stream the RNC tonight.

Coverage starts at 8:00 PM Eastern.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]