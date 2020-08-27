https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/2020-rnc-final-night-live-stream-video-starting-8-pm-et/
The 2020 Republican National Convention kicks off its final night tonight at 8:30 PM ET. President Trump will speak tonight from the White House Rose Garden.
Tonight’s speakers include: President Trump, Ivanka Trump, Dr. Ben Carson, Tom Cotton, Alice Johnson, Franklin Graham, Dana White and Rudy Giuliani
President Trump was expected to and made an appearance each night of this convention. He is indefatigable.
Right Side Broadcasting Network will live-stream the RNC tonight.
Coverage starts at 8:00 PM Eastern.
