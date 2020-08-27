https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/night-heroes-chinese-born-chen-guangcheng-stood-chinas-one-child-policy-today-stands-president-trump/

Chinese born Chen Guangcheng stood up against China and it’s one-child policy. Now he stands for President Trump whom he says he is doing “for the sake of the world”.

The Catholic News Agency reports Chen Guangcheng:

Chen grew up in extreme poverty in the Chinese countryside in the 1970s. At the time, China was in the middle of a sociopolitical restructuring— Communist Party leader Mao Zedong’s so-called Cultural Revolution. As he wrote in his memoir, “The Barefoot Lawyer,” he largely had a happy childhood, with his brothers teaching him how to recognize the feel and sounds of things in the world. TRENDING: INSANE VIDEO: 17-Year-Old Suspect Kyle Rittenhouse Identified as Kenosha Shooter — Was Jumped on the Street by Rioters — Shot Three People, Killing Two — Charged with Murder Chen lost his sight following an illness when he was five months old. Over the years, he had seve1980 ral operations done to try to help him regain his sight, but none were successful. His mother and father worked extremely hard. He says his mother would work all day in the fields, and yet often would only earn enough to put food on the table for her children, while she herself went hungry.

Chen received his law degree and began standing up for the little guy in China. He eventually stood up to China’s one-child policy and its estimated deaths of more than 400 million people since its inception. Chen was thrown in prison and beaten. He eventually escaped to the US Embassy in Beijing and then to the US.

“Standing up to tyranny is not easy, I know” Chen began his talk. “The CCP is an enemy to humanity. It is terrorism its own people and it is threatening the well being of the world.” Chen continued:

The US must use its values of freedom, democracy and the rule of law to gather a coalition of other democracies to stop CCP’s aggression. President Trump has led on this and we need the other countries to join him in this fight. A fight for our world future. Standing up to fight an unfairness isn’t easy. I know, so does President Trump but he has shown the courage to lead in that fight. We need to support, vote and fight for President Trump for the sake of the world.”

President Trump is the only obstacle between freedom and communism in this world. All who have suffered under communism know it. That’s why they are behind President Trump.

