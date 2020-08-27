https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/27/alert-the-protesters-rioters-andrea-mitchells-take-on-photo-of-mike-pence-fist-bumping-a-disabled-veteran-earns-some-eye-rolls/
On night three of the Republican convention (with events and speeches taking place in different locations), a nice photo was captured:
.@VP gives a fist bump to a disabled war veteran following his speech to the Republican convention at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Md. pic.twitter.com/A7fyUchGJk
— Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) August 27, 2020
NBC News correspondent Andrea Mitchell had this takeaway:
Social distancing https://t.co/YuOyi3AW1c
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) August 27, 2020
Well that’s certainly one way to look at it.
Just incredible. https://t.co/Q747MYXHNZ
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 27, 2020
I’m sure everyone was tested Karen. 🙄 https://t.co/QHbwTcJUoN
— Kathleen (@katnandu) August 27, 2020
Won’t mention it about protests and riots, but will bring it up to pour water on the VP fist bumping an American hero. https://t.co/clR72lGXYv
— Billy Finn (@BillyFinn18) August 27, 2020
I’m not surprised you went with the “social distancing” shot. I am a little surprised you decided to go with the fist bump to a disabled veteran. pic.twitter.com/FQnP5l7lSF
— Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) August 27, 2020
Cool. Now do the riots in Minneapolis and Kenosha. https://t.co/ddJc0TtNs2
— amanda (@a__pet) August 27, 2020
Now do this weekends protest planned for DC. We’ll wait.
— bigal64 (@bigal64) August 27, 2020
Someone needs to alert the protestors and rioters.
— SPS (@spschlosser) August 27, 2020
Haven’t seen you post a snarky tweet about social distancing during the nightly riots across the nation.
— Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) August 27, 2020
The media won’t obsess over social distancing when it comes to mass protests and riots, for some reason.
“social distancing” https://t.co/FthwwUXPzP pic.twitter.com/jt7PGDLkyO
— Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) August 27, 2020
Social distancing https://t.co/LGDUv0Sfke pic.twitter.com/BPy9hGoHAC
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 27, 2020
https://t.co/Mlyi2AXMmG pic.twitter.com/J1tu6rTO6j
— Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) August 27, 2020