On night three of the Republican convention (with events and speeches taking place in different locations), a nice photo was captured:

.@VP gives a fist bump to a disabled war veteran following his speech to the Republican convention at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Md. pic.twitter.com/A7fyUchGJk — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) August 27, 2020

NBC News correspondent Andrea Mitchell had this takeaway:

Well that’s certainly one way to look at it.

I’m sure everyone was tested Karen. 🙄 https://t.co/QHbwTcJUoN — Kathleen (@katnandu) August 27, 2020

Won’t mention it about protests and riots, but will bring it up to pour water on the VP fist bumping an American hero. https://t.co/clR72lGXYv — Billy Finn (@BillyFinn18) August 27, 2020

I’m not surprised you went with the “social distancing” shot. I am a little surprised you decided to go with the fist bump to a disabled veteran. pic.twitter.com/FQnP5l7lSF — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) August 27, 2020

Cool. Now do the riots in Minneapolis and Kenosha. https://t.co/ddJc0TtNs2 — amanda (@a__pet) August 27, 2020

Now do this weekends protest planned for DC. We’ll wait. — bigal64 (@bigal64) August 27, 2020

Someone needs to alert the protestors and rioters. — SPS (@spschlosser) August 27, 2020

Haven’t seen you post a snarky tweet about social distancing during the nightly riots across the nation. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) August 27, 2020

The media won’t obsess over social distancing when it comes to mass protests and riots, for some reason.

