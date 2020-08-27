https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/27/always-remember-buck-sexton-shares-real-reason-dems-are-trying-to-pump-the-brakes-a-little-on-blm-support/

This week has brought with it an increasing number of Democrats coming out against violence and looting that’s taken place in some American cities. What’s the reason for the sudden simultaneous shift? Buck Sexton shared what he thinks is and isn’t a factor for the condemnations of rioting:

And CNN hosts admitted just as much earlier this week!

