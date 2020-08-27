https://hannity.com/media-room/anarchy-in-kenosha-protesters-target-neighborhoods-spray-paint-free-palestine-at-local-synagogue/

KENOSHA BURNS: Wisconsin Riots Enter 2nd Night, ‘Massive Fires’ Reported Throughout City

posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago

Police and protesters clashed in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night following a police shooting over the weekend; with eyewitnesses reporting “massive fires” burning throughout the city.

“Officers deployed tear gas in an attempt to disperse a crowd outside the Kenosha County courthouse. Gov. Tony Evers deployed 125 Guard members to the city in an effort to prevent the kind of violence and vandalism that occurred in the city on Sunday night,” reports Fox News.

Several massive fires in downtown #Kenosha. The city is filled with smoke. Photojournalist Tamott Wolverton shot this video. pic.twitter.com/ekFS89aSdj — Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) August 25, 2020

“The unrest continued overnight, as video appeared to show a car dealership in Kenosha being looted, while others stomped on cars and pulled down street lights. Earlier, a furniture store was looted and set on fire. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections building was also reportedly set on fire,” adds Fox.

