http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/ox4hy6MjzYU/and-on-the-third-day.php
Franklin Roosevelt projected the image of his victory over polio. There may be all of three photographs of him in a wheelchair. For a nation laid low by the Great Depression, he sought to instill the conviction that we could rise again and get off the mat. Likely soon to be the youngest citizen elected to Congress in the past 200 years, Madison Cawthorn had something of the same idea in mind in his remarks at the Republican National Convention yesterday (video below). Ebony Bowden covers his remarks in this New York Post article.