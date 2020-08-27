https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/another-billy-graham-granddaughter-dont-vote-trump/

(Christian Headlines) – Jerushah Duford, the granddaughter of the late famed evangelist Billy Graham, is speaking out against Evangelicals who have shown unwavering support for President Trump.

In an op-ed for USA Today, Duford explained that despite being a lifelong churchgoer who makes every major decision based on her faith, in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidency and how it has molded the church, she feels “homeless.”

“Like so many others, I feel disoriented as I watch the church I have always served turn their eyes away from everything it teaches,” she wrote on Monday. “I hear from Christian women on a daily basis who all describe the same thing: a tug at their spirit.”

Duford went on to criticize evangelical leaders for praising President Trump while remaining silent on Trump’s desire to push low-income housing out of the suburbs.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

