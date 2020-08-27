https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/anti-trump-protester-chokes-beats-maga-hat-wearing-woman-pro-trump-back-blue-rally-video/

Disgusting.
A far left protester chokes and beats a MAGA-hat wearing woman at a Pro-Trump rally in Gresham, Oregon.

The video was posted by Black Rebel – Andrew Duncomb.

TRENDING: INSANE VIDEO: 17-Year-Old Suspect Kyle Rittenhouse Identified as Kenosha Shooter — Was Jumped on the Street by Rioters — Shot Three People, Killing Two — Charged with Murder

More via Andy Ngo.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...