Disgusting.
A far left protester chokes and beats a MAGA-hat wearing woman at a Pro-Trump rally in Gresham, Oregon.
The video was posted by Black Rebel – Andrew Duncomb.
BLM supporter attacks woman at Gresham City Hall Back The Blue Flag Wave. pic.twitter.com/m73aQuEnO3
— Black Rebel (Andrew Duncomb) (@SpaceForceUSA_) August 27, 2020
More via Andy Ngo.
An male anti-Trump protester fights a MAGA-hat wearing woman and pulls her hair at a conservative rally earlier today in Gresham, Ore. (a neighboring city to Portland). Antifa called for comrades to counter the event on social media. pic.twitter.com/kwlJ6nhTiH
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 27, 2020
