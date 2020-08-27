https://bigleaguepolitics.com/antifa-thug-marquise-love-has-bail-set-at-260000-for-alleged-role-in-mob-beatdown-of-driver-in-portland/

ANTIFA thug Marquise Love has been apprehended after being caught on video leading a beatdown in Portland of a man who unsuspectingly drove near a left-wing mob.

Love has been apprehended and hit with assault, riot, and coercion charges for his alleged role in extremist violence. His bail has been set at $260,000, and he is expected to be in court on Sept. 2.

#BREAKING – Marquise Love, wanted in connection to the assault of a driver in downtown Portland, is now in custody #LiveOnK2 https://t.co/lCcx42vkII — Dan McCarthy (@DanMcKATU) August 21, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Love is a repeat offender with an extensive criminal record.

According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Love has been arrested several times.

Charges include:

-Domestic assault, domestic harassment, criminal trespass, and theft. #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/MO4Q8QeGhq — Lashay Wesley (@LashayKATU) August 19, 2020

Police had been looking for the 25-year-old suspect since he was identified by police from the heinous assault video. He allegedly committed the assault on Sunday, Aug. 16.

Video of the assault can be seen here:

ANTIFA criminals in Portland are becoming downright vicious. They know they can act with impunity after DA Mike Schmidt announced immunity for the rioters. pic.twitter.com/tsbWntqrDV — Richard (@Wildman_AZ) August 17, 2020

Big League Politics reported last week about how Love had been working as a security guard despite his criminal past:

Big League Politics can now confirm the perpetrator of a brutal ANTIFA curb stomp attack on a badly beaten motorist in Portland as 29-year old Beaverton, Oregon native Marquise Love. Nationalist Review first published information pertaining to his identity early Monday morning… On his Facebook profile, Love identifies his employment status as “Armed Security Guard.” Internet sleuths watching video of the Portland riots caught imagery of an identification tab Love was wearing, and found his name. Love is seen promoting the Black Lives Matter movement in additional Facebook posts… Oregon forbids offenders convicted of certain domestic violence crimes from possessing firearms, meaning that Love is likely a prohibited possessor of guns if he was ultimately convicted of the charges and is carrying firearms as an “armed security guard.” Love would even go on to laughably claim that he was “protecting people” by delivering a cheap shot head kick to an incapacitated man, tacitly admitting his role in the incident.

Big League Politics has reported on the situation in Portland as it continues to worsen with ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter terrorists dominating the streets.

Federal courthouses in Portland are being closed temporarily after a credible left-wing terror threat in which the buildings were allegedly going to be targeted by a vehicle filled with explosives… Portland’s federal bankruptcy court and the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse have been closed along with a federal building close to the Lloyd Center. They were closed because of a threat that was made on Thursday. The FBI is currently investigating the source of the threat. This comes after left-wing politicians and journalists made up the lie that violence was only occurring because President Donald Trump had deployed federal forces in Portland to maintain order. “On the morning of July 4th, the DHS Rapid Deployment Force implemented tactics intended to positively identify and arrest serious offenders for crimes such as assault, while protecting the rights of individuals engaged in protected free speech activity,” Federal Protective Services regional director Gabriel Russell wrote about the federal operation in Portland. The president eventually acquiesced to Portland liberal officials and pulled federal forces back at their behest. However, this has only caused the left-wing violence and terror to worsen. Just the other day, a leftist mob viciously beat an individual after pulling him out of his car.

Love should be made as an example so that his ANTIFA comrades know that their actions will have serious consequences.

