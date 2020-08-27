https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/27/biden-repeats-debunked-charlottesville-lie-in-msnbc-interview-with-no-pushback-from-host/

In an appearance on MSNBC Thursday, Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden spouted a blizzard of lies, including his oft-repeated scurrilous claim that President Trump once suggested that white supremacists and neo-nazis (with bulging veins) were very fine people.

Biden’s comments came during an interview with veteran NBC correspondent Andrea Mitchell, who didn’t bother to push back against his easily debunked allegations.

Speaking from his $2.7 million Rehoboth Beach house in Delaware, the vacationing Biden attempted to the blame the president for the riots sweeping the country and warned darkly that the violence won’t stop until Trump is no longer president.

Why’s Kamala Harris doing an official event today while Biden is only doing an MSNBC interview from home (his first live appearance in a week)? Because Biden’s actually vacationing at his $2.7 million Rehoboth Beach house instead of interacting with voters pic.twitter.com/k3bAK32nuv — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) August 27, 2020

“The problem we have right now is we’re in Donald Trump’s America,” Biden said, going on to misquote Counselor to the President KellyAnne Conway.

“To quote, uh, Kelly Conway, she said, and I’m paraphrasing today, they’re looking for more violence, more disruption because it helps them politically. He’d use this as a political benefit to him. You know, uh, he’s rooting for more violence, not less, and it’s clear about that,” Biden said.

Biden was referring to comments Conway made on Fox and Friends Thursday morning that spurred some hyperventilation on the left.

“The Republican president Donald Trump doesn’t look at this as a partisan issue,” Conway said, pointing out that the president has been trying to send federal reinforcements to riot-torn areas, while Democrat governors have resisted his help.

Conway referenced a viral video in which a restaurateur in Madison, Wisconsin yelled at that rioters, “are you trying to get Trump reelected?!”

Antifa rioters continue to destroy private property in the USA as the election campaign is running. 🇺🇸 Madison, Wisconsin: Terrorists vandalized a shop for absolutely no reason. There is a uprising against peaceful people by leftist groups underway.pic.twitter.com/jdLC1iCyHg — ISCResearch (@ISCResearch) August 27, 2020

She went on to echo the exasperated man’s point, saying: “the more chaos, and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order.”

Here is the video from Conway’s interview from this morning for more context. “The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order…” pic.twitter.com/ORdXtZgO8T — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) August 27, 2020

Biden, who condemned the riots for the first time this week, accused the president of “pouring gasoline on the fire.”

To drive his talking point home, he repeated, “this happens to be Donald Trump’s America.”

He went on to slam Trump’s response to Covid-19, saying “he didn’t prepare for it, he hasn’t responded to it and he continues to be in a position where he does nothing to deal with it.

The Trump Campaign responded with a factcheck on Biden’s coronavirus absurd falsehoods.

13 coronavirus lies from Joe Biden debunked by fact checkers https://t.co/lGDeEde18U — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 27, 2020

Biden doubled down on his contention that the Trump campaign was rooting for violence, and took the opportunity to recite his well-rehearsed lines about the violent riot in Charlottesville, Virginia in August of 2017, complete with his bizarre reference to neo-nazi “veins bulging.”

“This is the same guy who when people came out in Charlottesville and a young woman gets killed and they’re spewing hate and their veins bulging, carrying swastikas, and white supremacists and he gets asked, ‘what about what just happened?’ and he said there are very fine people on both sides!’ Biden exclaimed.

As pretty much everyone in the country but Joe Biden knows by now, Trump’s comments were not referring to white supremacists, whom he condemned under no uncertain terms, but to both sides of the Confederate monument debate.

People wanted this video with no music. Here ya go. Joe Biden lying, stirring division, because he has nothing else to offer. Please share. pic.twitter.com/1FrMXggQXV — Michael Moore (@mbracemoore) August 26, 2020

Biden went on to suggest that the only way the violence will stop will be for Americans to elect him president.

“He just kept pouring fuel on the fire. He’s encouraging it,” the former veep told Mitchell. “He’s not diminishing it at all. This is his America now. And if you want to end where we are now, we need to end his tenure as president.”

