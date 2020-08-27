https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/514033-biden-tears-into-trump-ahead-of-gop-convention-speech

Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenThe Memo: Trump uses convention to target key states Pence condemns Kenosha violence, backs police in convention speech Biden praises Milwaukee Bucks response to Jacob Blake shooting MORE tore into President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Trump uses convention to target key states Conway hails Trump as ‘champion’ of women Former ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ star Trace Adkins sings at GOP convention MORE Thursday ahead of the president’s scheduled remarks accepting his party nomination on the last night of the Republican National Convention.

Amid some worries from Democrats that he hadn’t been visible this week, Biden slammed Trump’s leadership and ridiculed Vice President Pence’s speech Wednesday night warning Americans “won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

“His proof? The violence you’re seeing in Donald Trump’s America,” Biden said in a statement.

“Did Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePoll: Biden leads Trump by 9 points nationally Pence’s use of Fort McHenry threatens Park Service employees Trump seeks to flip pandemic script with convention MORE forget Donald Trump is president? Is Donald Trump even aware he’s president?” Biden added. “These are not images from some imagined ‘Joe Biden’s America’ in the future. These are images from Donald Trump’s America today. The violence we’re witnessing is happening under Donald Trump. Not me. It’s getting worse, and we know why.”

The remarks came after two cable news appearances by Biden and an address by Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisGOP sticks to convention message amid uproar over Blake shooting Police group leader calls Biden-Harris ‘most radical anti-police ticket in history’ Latino Victory to boost Alex Padilla to fill Harris’s potential Senate seat MORE (D-Calif.), Biden’s running mate.

Pence issued a sense of urgency in his speech with warnings about Americans’ safety if the Democratic ticket is successful. His comments came amid protests in Kenosha, Wis., over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, following nationwide protests sparked months earlier by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“I am sure Donald Trump will stand before America and say the same things his vice president said last night. And when he does, remember: every example of violence he decries has happened on his watch. Under his leadership. During his presidency,” Biden said.

“So when Donald Trump says tonight you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America, look around and ask yourself: How safe do you feel in Donald Trump’s America?” Biden added.

Harris is scheduled to deliver a speech from Washington, D.C., to counter Trump’s remarks Thursday night.

The Democratic vice presidential nominee will speak on Trump’s “failures to contain COVID-19 and protect working families from the economic fallout,” according to the Biden campaign.

