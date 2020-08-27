http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gyTXyb96du0/

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he would debate President Donald Trump despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) urging him not to do so.

When asked about Pelosi’s plea, Biden said, “No. I am—as long as the commission continues down the street narrow as they have, I will debate him. I know for certain I will try—I will be a fact-checker on the floor while I am debating him.”

He added, “But, look, one thing that has gone on so far is the vast majority with notable exceptions of the news media have been fact-checking the things said during the convention. It’s just one lie after another, lie, lie, lie, one after another. But the debates will take place. It has been recommended to me including leading Republicans saying I should not debate Trump unless there’s a fact-checker on the ground saying that’s true, that’s not true. I think everybody knows this man has a somewhat pathological tendency not to tell the truth.”

