(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Cissie Graham Lynch, the granddaughter of the late evangelist Billy Graham, warned during Tuesday’s Republican National Convention that a nation led by Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris “leaves no room for people of faith.”

Lynch, a communications advisor and ministry spokesperson for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) and Samaritan’s Purse, said America’s Founders “did not envision a quiet hidden faith.”

“As Americans, we know the first line of the First Amendment protects our freedom of religion,” said Lynch, who also hosts a BGEA podcast. “But what we often forget – the actual words are ‘free exercise of religion.’ That means living out our faith in our daily lives, in our schools, in our jobs, and yes, even in the public square.”

Although the Founders fought to ensure people of faith were “not bullied,” the Obama-Biden administration did just that, Lynch charged.

