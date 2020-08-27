https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/blm-pastor-BlackLivesMatter/2020/08/27/id/984208

Bishop Aubrey Shines blamed Black Lives Matter for the rioting and looting that has devastated economies in Black communities and “killed” Black children.

“BLM’s ‘justice’ has already gotten Black children killed on the streets,” Shines, the chairman of Conservative Clergy of Color, wrote in a Fox Business op-ed.

He pointed to a story from early August where a trucking company said it had stopped delivering to cities that have cut their police budgets over worries its drivers wouldn’t be protected.

Shine continued, “Its crusade to replace police authority with an anarchist mob has made it less safe in low-income neighborhoods than before George Floyd’s tragic death. But now we’re finally seeing the long-term consequences; the purging of business opportunities that will only drive minorities further away from prosperity and into the loving arms of government dependency.”

“My colleagues and I founded Conservative Clergy of Color because we were afraid something like this would happen if Black Lives Matter was the only voice in the room,” Shines wrote.

“These, friends, are the first tangible results from Black Lives Matter’s mad, anti-police crusade,” Shine wrote. “These are the first far-reaching consequences beyond the violence in cities this summer that has gone so long, it’s beginning to feel lethargic. These are the consequences that BLM’s leadership probably are fully aware of, but that the young misguided social justice warriors that make up their ranks haven’t stopped to think about.”

According to Shines, efforts to defund the police have “crippled” departments throughout the nation, and “we’re just now seeing the economic impact.”

“The worst part of this debacle is that minority communities, the very people BLM claims to represent, will suffer the most,” Shines wrote. “A weaker police force means less business in a community, and that’s less jobs to go around, including for minorities.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

