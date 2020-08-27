https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-feds-swoop-arrest-riot-kitchen-food-service-street-mob-kenosha/

RIOT KITCHEN was launched as a far left free food service for violent looters and rioters in Seattle and then Minneapolis during the George Floyd riots.

The RIOT KITCHEN traveled to Kenosha this week to offer free food to the violent leftists ransacking the Wisconsin city.

On Wednesday federal agents swooped in and arrested the far left RIOT KITCHEN activists in Kenosha.

The entire arrest was captured on video.

TRENDING: You Knew This Was Coming… Nancy Pelosi: “I Don’t Think That There Should Be Any Debates… I Wouldn’t Legitimize a Conversation with Him” (VIDEO)

Riot Kitchen HQ just learned that our bus crew was arrested in broad daylight in #Kenosha today – kidnapped by feds in unmarked vans. We are currently trying to find our friends who were just there to feed people. Please share and donate for bail via Venmo riotkitchen206 pic.twitter.com/o2TDbohvFl — riotkitchen206 (@riotkitchen206) August 27, 2020

According to Newsweek the detainment reportedly took place around 7:30 p.m., after the city’s 7 p.m. curfew.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

