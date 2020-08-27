https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-feds-swoop-arrest-riot-kitchen-food-service-street-mob-kenosha/

RIOT KITCHEN was launched as a far left free food service for violent looters and rioters in Seattle and then Minneapolis during the George Floyd riots.

The RIOT KITCHEN traveled to Kenosha this week to offer free food to the violent leftists ransacking the Wisconsin city.

On Wednesday federal agents swooped in and arrested the far left RIOT KITCHEN activists in Kenosha.

The entire arrest was captured on video.

According to Newsweek the detainment reportedly took place around 7:30 p.m., after the city’s 7 p.m. curfew.

