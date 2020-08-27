https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-kenosha-shooter-kyle-rittenhouse-charged-six-counts-including-1st-degree-homicide-1st-degree-intentional-homicide-attempted-homicide/

On Wednesday 17-year-old Illinois native Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested after shooting three Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin killing two. The third victim was shot in the arm.

Kyle was arrested and charged with murder.

Video of the shootings went viral on the internet.

There is video of the attackers with weapons chasing down and beating Rittenhouse.

Following the shootings and arrest liberals immediately began accusing Kyle Rittenhouse of being a white supremacist.

On Thursday charges were filed against Kyle Rittenhouse.

Kyle Rittenhouse charged.

1)1st-Degree Reckless Homicide

2)1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

3)1st-Degree Intentional Homicide

4) Attempt 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide

5)1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

6) Possession Dangerous Weapon (Misd.)

Charges include enhancers for ”use of a dangerous weapon”. He’ll be in an Illinois courtroom Friday to face extradition to Wisconsin. More details here: https://t.co/lblXNLU00G https://t.co/Z4wYMxnksj — Ben Handelman (@BenHandelman) August 27, 2020

