South African president Cyril Ramaphosa is blaming racism for the corruption within his African National Congress, as corrupt officials use the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to rob the country blind.

The scandal centers around four firms that received contracts to provide PPE for the police: Tsa Bophelo Medical Suppliers & Logistics, Tombo Investments, Basadzi Pele Management Consulting and the Before Sunset Group. Some of these firms are believed to be shell groups, and it is unclear how much of the millions paid to these firms went to providing the PPE.

“All the allegations are going through a screening and assessment process. From there we will decide if full-blown investigations are warranted,” regulatory commission spokesman Siyabulela Makunga said.

Ramaphosa is blaming the COVID-19 corruption on the “Apartheid” system, which has been out of commission for decades. Since Apartheid was brought to an end, South Africa has become the rape and murder capital of the world, and racist murders against white farm owners have increased exponentially.

“Corruption has infected the state, undoing the gains of the past 26 years. While the current allegations about corruption in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic have brought this issue to the fore, the reality is that corruption in this country has far deeper roots. Apartheid was both morally and materially corrupt,” Ramaphosa wrote to the members of the ANC.

“Even as its laws enabled the theft of resources belonging to the African people, there were many in the administration – including state companies and businesses – who flouted those corrupt laws to enrich themselves. We wanted to overthrow apartheid to bring in a new era of integrity and honesty,” he added.

Ramaphosa’s entire letter can be seen here:

Letter from ANC President Cde @CyrilRamaphosa to members of the African National Congress [2/2] #FromTheOfficeoftheANCPresident pic.twitter.com/RCtnrXVNu9 — ATHI GELEBA (@AthiGeleba) August 23, 2020

Big League Politics has reported on the genocide-like conditions that are being inflicted on a racial basis against the white minority in South Africa:

The mainstream press is once again silent after the president of a socialist South African political party called for the deaths of white people. “You kill one of us, we kill five white people,” shouted Andile Mngxitama at a Saturday rally where he called for revolution. “We kill their children, we kill their women, we kill their dogs, we kill their cats, we kill anything we find in our way.” Mngxitama is the president of South Africa’s socialist Black First Land First Party (BFL). The clip has been pulled from YouTube for violating the company’s terms of service, but British commentator KT Hopkins posted the clip to her Twitter account… During the clip, Mngxitama also called for 50,000 “soldiers” to sign up and “join the “revolution.” After facing intense public backlash, BFL and Mngxitama were forced to walk back the statement. According to Lindsay Maasdorp, spokesperson for the BFL, Mngxitama was talking about killing whites in self-defense. In August, members of South Africa’s radical left Economic Freedom Fighter party were filmed chanting “white men must die.” Mngxitama’s is another in a series of calls for the deaths of white people in South Africa, which is on the brink of a civil war, that has gone unreported by Western press. In fact, the media has clutched its pearls, claiming that calls for the genocide of whites in South Africa are a white supremacist dog-whistle perpetuated by President Donald J. Trump.

Nonexistent racism will always be used to excuse extreme incompetence and corruption in diverse and multicultural regimes.

