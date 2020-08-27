https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/27/buildings-completely-gutted-hurricane-laura-makes-landfall-as-a-category-4-storm-near-cameron-louisiana/

Hurricane Laura made landfall early this morning as a catastrophic category 4 storm near Cameron, Louisiana:

The storm is now headed north through the state but is still a category 2 hurricane:

The damage will be extensive. From Lake Charles:

And it’s not just Louisiana. Here’s Beaumont, Texas:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...