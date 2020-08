https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/burn/

(TODDSTARNES.COM) – There is violence on the streets of Washington, D.C. near the White House tonight. At least one journalist and an elderly man have been attacked.

According to one eyewitness, “A man was surrounded by a crowd of protesters near the White House, not sure why. A few scuffles broke out and then he was sucker punched in the head and he fell down. He also has some blood on his face.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook